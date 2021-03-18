Broncos Expected To Make ‘Strong Push’ For CB Kyle Fuller

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are expected to make a “strong push” to sign CB Kyle Fuller once he’s officially released by the Bears.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears could still trade Fuller before he’s officially released tomorrow if a team steps up with an offer for him.

Fuller has obvious ties to Vic Fangio from their time together in Chicago.

Fuller, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,687,002 contract but Chicago declined his fifth-year option.

The Bears used the transition tag on Fuller in 2018, which allowed them to match the Packers’ four-year, $56 million offer sheet.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Fuller will free up $11 million of available cap space while creating $9 million in dead money.

In 2020, Fuller appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and recorded 65 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and eight passes defended.