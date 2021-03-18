Broncos Expected To Make ‘Strong Push’ For CB Kyle Fuller

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are expected to make a “strong push” to sign CB Kyle Fuller once he’s officially released by the Bears. 

Kyle Fuller

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears could still trade Fuller before he’s officially released tomorrow if a team steps up with an offer for him. 

Fuller has obvious ties to Vic Fangio from their time together in Chicago.

Fuller, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,687,002 contract but Chicago declined his fifth-year option.

The Bears used the transition tag on Fuller in 2018, which allowed them to match the Packers’ four-year, $56 million offer sheet. 

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Fuller will free up $11 million of available cap space while creating $9 million in dead money. 

In 2020, Fuller appeared in all 16 games for the Bears and recorded 65 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and eight passes defended.

