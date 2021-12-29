Broncos Expected To Start Drew Lock In Week 17

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos are expected to start QB Drew Lock in Week 17 against the Chargers.

According to Rapoport, Teddy Bridgewater is still recovering from a concussion and the Broncos plan to be smart with him moving forward.

Bridgewater suffered a scary concussion two weeks ago that led to him being taken to the hospital for evaluation. He was later released from the hospital but it makes sense to give him as much time as he needs.

Lock, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract including a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

In 2021, Lock has appeared in four games for the Broncos and completed 59.7 percent of his passes for 380 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.