Broncos Exploring Trade Opportunities For WR Tim Patrick

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are exploring trade options for veteran WR Tim Patrick.

While he’s a popular figure inside the locker room, Klis says the Broncos like their young depth at receiver and are getting a fair amount of interest in Patrick.

If no trade comes together, it seems like the Broncos plan to move on from Patrick regardless, per Klis.

The veteran has been having a strong preseason in his first year back after he missed all of last season after suffering a torn Achilles in July. Patrick also missed the entire 2022 season due to a torn ACL.

Patrick, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah back in 2017. He was waived by Baltimore a few months later and claimed off of waivers by the 49ers.

San Francisco waived Patrick coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Broncos soon after. He returned to Denver on an exclusive rights contract before the Broncos used a second-round tender on him worth around $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

Patrick was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $34.5 million with the Broncos. He agreed to a reworked contract in 2024.

In 2021, Patrick appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and caught 53 passes on 85 targets for 734 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Patrick and the Broncos as the news is available.