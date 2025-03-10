Broncos, Falcons & Texans Interested In LB Dre Greenlaw

Per Michael Silver, the Broncos, Falcons, and Texans are in the mix for veteran LB Dre Greenlaw.

Greenlaw’s absence due to a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl was a contributing factor to San Francisco’s step backward on defense, but the injuries are also complicating contract talks as San Fransisco is also looking to re-sign him.

Greenlaw, 27, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022.

Greenlaw is testing the market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Greenlaw appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded nine total tackles.

We’ll have more on Greenlaw as the news is available.