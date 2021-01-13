Broncos Finalize Six-Year Deal For Vikings’ George Paton As Next GM

Update: The Broncos officially announced the addition of George Paton as their next general manager.

OFFICIAL: We’ve agreed to terms with George Paton to become our new general manager. 📰 » https://t.co/bMi47CfiO7 pic.twitter.com/qdFfocVDOM — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 13, 2021

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos are finalizing a six-year deal for Vikings assistant GM George Paton to become Denver’s next general manager.

Paton has turned down a number of interviews in recent years waiting for the right opportunity of taking his own GM job. It appears he’s decided the Broncos are the right fit.

He was just in Denver conducting his second interview with the team in person before flying back to Minneapolis.

Paton got his start in the NFL as a scout with the Bears in the late 1990s before moving up to assistant director of pro personnel in 2000. Paton worked with the Dolphins for six years as their director of pro personnel before joining the Vikings in 2007, where he’s been ever since.