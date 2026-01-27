Broncos Fire Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Tuesday.

This is an interesting move from the Broncos, given that HC Sean Payton clearly runs the team’s offense. However, it appears as though he felt like changes were need on the coaching staff.

A promotion could be coming for Broncos offensive pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, who has drawn serious interest from teams as a potential head coach.

Lombardi, 54, began his coaching career at Dayton back in 1996 as their DL coach. From there, he worked for a number of schools before eventually taking his first NFL coaching job with the Falcons in 2006 as a defensive assistant.

The Saints would hire Lombardi a year later and he worked his way up to QBs coach before being hired as the Lions’ offensive coordinator for the 2014 season. He was replaced after two seasons and returned to the Saints as their QBs coach in 2016.

Lombardi was hired by the Chargers as their offensive coordinator in 2021. He was fired after two seasons and later caught on with the Broncos as their offensive coordinator in 2023.