AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Akheem Mesidor, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix recently had a clean-up surgery for his ankle injury suffered in the playoffs last year. Denver HC Sean Payton thinks Nix could be ready as soon as June, and said he the third-year signal caller will be full speed before training camp gets underway.

“He’s doing great,” Payton said, via Rachel Vigil. “He’ll be well ahead of time for training camp. I think there’s a good chance we see him in this offseason program in June. We’re going to be the ones kind of holding him back, if you will. The follow-up procedure was not a surprise.”

“You’ll see him. I’m sure you’ll see him in probably minicamp maybe, but he’ll be full speed throwing everything in July before we even get back here. He’s doing good.”

Even if Nix can’t participate in OTAs, Payton wouldn’t have any problem using just two QBs for that time.

“[G]enerally with those practices, two [QBs] is not a problem. It would be more of an issue if you felt a player was going to be a PUP in training camp, and that’s not going to be the case.”

Chargers

The Chargers used their first-round pick on DE Akheem Mesidor despite some around the league being turned away from his age at 25. Following their first on-field look at him during rookie minicamp, Chargers DC Chris O’Leary praised Mesidor’s mental game and believes that aspect of his skill set is already at a professional level.

“Mature, professional, technician on the field,” O’Leary said, via Gavino Borquez of the Chargers Wire. “When you listen to him talk about pass rush, you can tell he loves the game, you can tell he’s got a high football IQ, you can tell he’s really into building his craft and treating his pass rush like a craft.”

“That’s what I see when I look at him. I see a guy that is going to walk in here, compete with everybody and is already at a place mentally where he approaches the game as a pro.”

O’Leary also praised Mesidor’s pass-rush ability and implied they will explore using him on the interior depending on the situation.

“His pass rush technique. You talk about how he uses his hands, the leverage he plays with, how he attacks different tackles in different ways, his timing, his get-off, how he can move into the interior in his pass rush.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs traded up to No. 6 overall to take CB Mansoor Delane, while also bringing in first-round DT Peter Woods, second-round DE R Mason Thomas, and fourth-round S Jadon Canady. Kansas City vice president of player personnel Ryne Nutt said those were some of the top players on their draft board.

“It just happened that those are the best players on our board and they did address needs that we had,” Nutt said, via Nate Taylor of ESPN. “It was kind of a perfect marriage, so to speak.”

Nutt praised Delane’s ability as a multi-faceted player in coverage and his capability to line up in multiple spots.

“He can play off-man, press-man, zone,” Nutt said. “All those abilities are very good abilities. He is somebody that when you get an injury, or something happens with maybe another player, you can move him around. It just makes it easier on a defensive coordinator and on a scheme when you have one player that can just move around and play multiple roles. He’s an elite outside corner and that’s probably where he’s going to start, but Trent was an elite nickel. We think this kid could do the same if he was put in that position.”

Delane feels it’s a unique opportunity to land on such a high-quality team like Kansas City at No. 6.

“A lot of top-10 teams are really not good, but that’s not the situation here,” Delane said. “We have a championship team that had just one little down year. We’re right back to it with the expectations that are here. I’m expecting to live up to them.”