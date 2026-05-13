AFC Notes: Mike McDaniel, Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater, Broncos, Chargers

Broncos

The Broncos signed Texas A&M LB Taurean York as an undrafted free agent. York reflected on going undrafted, saying he has a chip on his shoulder knowing that he saw a lot of players get selected in the 2026 NFL Draft that he feels better than.

“Honestly, it sucks to see a lot of guys get picked that I know I’m better than,” York said, via Luca Evans of The Denver Post. “I’m going to keep it 100 with you. I keep things very transparent. But that’s not up to my decision. The draft’s out of my control. But what is in my control is how I respond, and how I work my tail off to go earn a job, and ultimately take a job.”

Former Texas A&M LBs coach and current Kentucky DC Jay Batman thinks Denver “got a steal” in York.

“There’s zero doubt in my mind that he’ll play in the NFL,” Bateman said. “There’s zero doubt. I think the Broncos probably got a steal.”

Although York admits being undersized at 5 feet, 10 inches was a factor in his fall out of the draft, he believes missing some plays also hurt his stock.

“It’s definitely only the size,” York said. “It’s not character. It’s not off-the-field issues. It’s not injuries. It’s not leadership, or lack of smarts. It’s solely the (size). I have plays I wish I could get back, but so does every prospect in the NFL Draft and in the NFL currently. And so, I just laugh, because it’s just like, really, you’re still doing this? After seven years of me showing you that I played at the highest level.”

Chargers

Chargers OC Mike McDaniel weighed in on his thoughts on putting together the team’s offensive line as training camp approaches, noting that the team has two elite tackles in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.

“I’m looking for the best five; we already have an idea of who three are and probably four,” McDaniel said, via the team website. “But I’m not rushing to make that judgment and having performance fit that judgment. Elite tackles are unicorns in this league. When you don’t have them, it takes a complete schematic commitment to overcome it, whether that’s having one of your five eligibles either be in full-time or help that position, so my NFL experience does not undervalue tackle at all.”

“To see those two guys, exuberant, because what you see is two guys that are going out in May and attacking footwork on air, on blocking pads, like they were undrafted rookies,” McDaniel added. “When your best players are the examples and tone sets for work ethic, you’re cooking with gas. It brings the group along, and they’ve really embraced the challenge we try to present for linemen in the offseason to get them to move in conjunction and uniformity and conviction the way we want. They haven’t blinked; they’ve improved every day. That’s all we’re asking players to do because you know over time that continued improvement, as you standardize it, is the makings of doing something as a group, that’s pretty impactful. They’ve been everything advertised and more.”

Chargers

Chargers OC Mike McDaniel spoke at length about the team bringing in C Tyler Biadasz, along with their expectations for incoming guards such as Cole Strange. McDaniel said he believes Biadasz would be a perfect fit for his scheme.

“He’s a player that we think — specifically with the nuances and tools we give the center in both run and pass that are a little unique — we think his skillset really plays with what we like to do,” McDaniel said, via the team website. “We think he’s a better athlete than maybe people give him credit for paired with an anchor in protection that protects the A-gaps and protects Justin. To me when we evaluated him, it’s a player that if we get his best tape, it’s in front of him because of what we ask the center position to do. Particularly how effective he is in space and blocking people.”

“We want to play a certain style of ball that is convicted, dictates the terms, so there is a level of quickness, but overall we’re looking for people who can block people in space, where a lot of the big plays and things that change games and scoring opportunities, where those occur,” McDaniel continued. “Overall, we’re looking for someone that has the ability to compete and dictate terms in run and the pass. Schematically, there’s an inherent disadvantage in all known pass situations, that’s football to me seeing that the best athletes to me are generally the pass rushers. Being able to tie our timing of our pass game to the sets and there’s a lot of work that you can get blockers that are good in space to develop their pass sets and have your quarterback and timing work with pass protection so you’re not getting sacked and having negative plays. We want guys that, there’s so much productivity that occurs late in downs, late in blocks, so we’re looking for guys that strain, that have the capability and desire to strain through an entire play that a lot of times can be three or four seconds into a play, particularly a run play, Then realistically, I want players each practice, each time they have the opportunity to compete, I want it to matter. For that to matter, you get high-quality players that you believe in, and you throw them out there and let them determine where they play and who starts.”