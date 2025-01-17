Broncos Fire STs Coordinator Ben Kotwica, Darren Rizzi Name To Watch

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos have fired special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica.

According to Rapoport, Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi is a name to watch for Denver, given his ties to HC Sean Payton.

Kotwica, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the Jets back in 2007 as their defense/special teams quality control coach. He worked his way up to special teams coordinator in 2013 before leaving for the same position with Washington the following year.

Kotwica spent two years as the Falcons’ special teams coordinator before joining the Vikings last year as their assistant special teams coach. The Broncos hired him for the 2023 season.

Rizzi, 54, began his coaching career at Colgate back in 1993. He worked for a number of schools before being hired as Rhode Island’s head coach for the 2008 season.

Rizzi lasted just one year at Rhode Island and led the team to a record of 3-9 before he was replaced. The Dolphins hired Rizzi as their special teams coordinator in 2010.

After several years in Miami, Rizzi departed to become the Saints special teams coordinator in 2019. In 2024, he was promoted to assistant head coach before being named the interim head coach following the firing of Dennis Allen.

In 2024, Rizzi led the Saints to a record of 3-5 as interim head coach, finishing at the bottom of the NFC South.