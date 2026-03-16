Broncos Had Interest In Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Broncos had interest in TE Dallas Goedert in free agency before he re-signed with the Eagles.

Breer names Browns TE David Njoku as a potential alternative that is still unsigned.

Goedert, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,624,271 contract and set to make a base salary of $1.246 million for the 2021 season when he signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2021.

He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make $14.25 million in 2025 when he re-negotiated for the season. Goedert then signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Goedert appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 60 passes for 591 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.