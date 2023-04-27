Broncos Have Contract Offer Out To S Kareem Jackson

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos have a contract offer on the table for S Kareem Jackson.

However, Jackson hasn’t found it enticing enough to accept just yet, per Klis. Denver does need some help at strong safety still and Jackson was solid for them in 2022.

Klis points out new DC Vance Joseph was Jackson’s position coach for a few seasons with the Texans early in his career.

Jackson, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $34 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos in 2019.

Denver declined Jackson’s option for the 2021 season but elected to bring him back on a one-year, $5 million deal after he explored his options on the market.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 94 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and three passes defended.