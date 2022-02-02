Broncos Hire Packers TE Coach Justin Outten As New OC

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos have hired Packets TE coach Justin Outten as their new offensive coordinator.

Outten joins new Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett in coming over from Green Bay.

Hackett had targeted OL coach Adam Stenavich and QB coach Luke Getsy as well, but Stenavich was promoted by the Packers and Getsy took the OC job with the Bears.

Outten began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Syracuse back in 2007. From there, he served as the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Westfield High School in Houston from 2008-15.

Outten got his first NFL opportunity with the Falcons as an offensive intern in 2016. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before joining the Packers in 2019.