Broncos Hiring Greg Manusky As ILBs Coach

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos are hiring former Vikings ILBs coach Greg Manusky for the same role in Denver.

Manusky, 56, began his NFL coach with Washington as their linebackers coach back in 2001. He has worked for the Chargers, 49ers, and Colts before returning to Washington as their outside linebackers coach in 2016.

Washington would later promote Manusky to defensive coordinator for the 2017 season, a position he held until 2019.

He briefly moved on to the University of Kentucky before returning to the NFL with the Vikings in 2022 as their inside linebackers coach but was let go in recent weeks.

In 2018, Washington’s defense ranked No. 17 in total yards allowed, No. 15 in points allowed, No. 17 in rushing yards allowed and No. 15 in passing yards allowed under Manusky.