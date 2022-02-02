Broncos Hiring Klint Kubiak As QB Coach & Passing Game Coordinator

Ian Rapoport reports that the Broncos are expected to hire former Vikings OC Klint Kubiak as their new QB coach and passing game coordinator.

Kubiak interviewed for the Panthers’ offensive coordinator job last month.

Kubiak, 34, played four years of college football at Colorado State before entering the coaching ranks in 2010 at Texas A&M as a quality control coach. He joined the Vikings in 2013 as an assistant WR coach, spent a year at Kansas as its WR coach, and joined the Broncos in 2016 as an offensive assistant.

Kubiak joined his father with the Vikings in 2019 as Minnesota’s QB coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator last year.