Broncos Hosted Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins For Top 30 Visit

Per Ryan Fowler, the Broncos hosted Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins for a top-30 visit.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Judkins, 21, transferred to Ohio State after spending two years at Ole Miss. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and 2023, and was third-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

During his college career, Judkins appeared in 42 games and recorded 739 rushing attempts for 3,785 yards (5.1 YPC) and 45 touchdowns, to go along with 59 receptions for 442 yards (7.5 YPC) and five touchdowns.