Broncos Hosting CB Blessuan Austin For Visit

The Denver Broncos are hosting free-agent CB Blessuan Austin for a visit, according to Aaron Wilson of PFN.

Austin was a two-year starter for the Jets, but ultimately fell out of favor with the team’s current regime.

Austin, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract when New York opted to release him.

From there, Austin caught on with the Seahawks in September, where he remained with the team until the end of the season.

Seattle opted to not tender a qualifying offer to Austin, making him a free-agent this offseason.

In 2021, Austin appeared in 11 games for the Seahawks and recorded 10 tackles.