Broncos Hosting Eight Tryout Players At Mandatory Minicamp

Luca Evans reports the Broncos are hosting eight tryout players at mandatory minicamp.
Here’s a list of players trying out with Denver this week:
- QB Parker Robertson
- CB DeCarlos Nicholson
- DT Herb Gums
- FB Trent Howland
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu
- OT Reid Holskey
- C Jack Walsh
- CB Blake Cotton
Tuipulotu, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles out of USC back in the 2021 NFL Draft.
He made it onto the active roster as a rookie and appeared in five games. The following season he appeared in nine games before winding up on injured reserve in November 2022 due to a torn meniscus.
Tuipulotu was among the Eagles’ final roster cuts last offseason, and he signed with the Chiefs practice squad just two days after being released. Kansas City re-signed him to a contract in March 2025 and he spent the season on the practice squad.
From there, he signed a futures deal with the Giants following the 2025 season but was waived in May 2026.
In 2025, Tuipulotu appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded one total tackle.
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