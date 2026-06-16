Broncos Hosting Eight Tryout Players At Mandatory Minicamp

Luca Evans reports the Broncos are hosting eight tryout players at mandatory minicamp.

Here’s a list of players trying out with Denver this week:

QB Parker Robertson CB DeCarlos Nicholson DT Herb Gums FB Trent Howland DT Marlon Tuipulotu OT Reid Holskey C Jack Walsh CB Blake Cotton

Tuipulotu, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles out of USC back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He made it onto the active roster as a rookie and appeared in five games. The following season he appeared in nine games before winding up on injured reserve in November 2022 due to a torn meniscus.

Tuipulotu was among the Eagles’ final roster cuts last offseason, and he signed with the Chiefs practice squad just two days after being released. Kansas City re-signed him to a contract in March 2025 and he spent the season on the practice squad.

From there, he signed a futures deal with the Giants following the 2025 season but was waived in May 2026.

In 2025, Tuipulotu appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded one total tackle.