Broncos Hosting WR Michael Woods II & DE Isaiah Thomas For Minicamp Tryouts

The Denver Broncos are hosting WR Michael Woods II and DE Isaiah Thomas for veteran tryouts at their rookie minicamp this weekend, according to Mike Klis.

Woods, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Browns out of Oklahoma in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.83 million rookie contract with the team. The Browns released Woods after camp and he spent the season on the practice squad before signing to the active roster.

Cleveland waived him with an injury designation in before the start of the season last year.

In 2024, Woods appeared in five games for the Browns and caught seven passes for 65 yards and no touchdowns.