Broncos Interested In Saints TE Juwan Johnson?

According to Tony Pauline, the Broncos are often mocked to select a tight end in the first round of the draft, yet they may pursue Saints TE Juwan Johnson in free agency.

The Saints restructured Johnson’s contract back in September, creating $3.5 million in cap space. His deal is set to void and make him a free agent next week.

Johnson, 28, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2020, converting from wide receiver to tight end.

He was waived coming out of training camp and spent the season bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster.

Johnson re-signed with the Saints for the 2022 season on a one-year contract. He then signed a two-year, $12 million extension before the 2023 season.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 17 games for the Saints and caught 50 passes for 548 yards and three touchdowns.

We will have more on the Broncos and on Johnson as it becomes available.