Broncos’ Interviews With Bengals OC Brian Callahan & Rams OC Kevin O’Connell Scheduled Later This Week

Albert Breer reports that the Denver Broncos will interview Bengals OC Brian Callahan tomorrow via videoconference, due to Callahan still being engaged in the playoffs.

Ian Rapoport reports that the team will also interview Rams OC Kevin O’Connell on Friday.

Here is an updated list of candidates in the Broncos search for a new head coach:

Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

(Requested) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Requested)

Callahan, 37, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QBs coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2021, the Bengals’ offense ranked No. 13 in total yards, No. 7 in total points, No. 23 in rushing yards, and No. 7 in passing yards.

We will have more news on the Broncos head coaching search as it becomes available.