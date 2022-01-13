Broncos Interviewing Lions DC Aaron Glenn Today

Josina Anderson reports that the Denver Broncos are scheduled to interview Lions DC Aaron Glenn this afternoon for their head coaching vacancy.

The following is a list of those interviewed and scheduled to interview for the vacant position:

Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

(Requested) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (Requested)

(Requested) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Requested)

Glenn, 49, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach. From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2021, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 29 in yards allowed, No. 31 in points allowed, No. 28 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 24 in passing yards allowed.