Broncos Interviewing Sean Payton On Tuesday

According to Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos have their head coach interview with former Saints HC Sean Payton scheduled for Monday.

They will be the first team to speak with Payton, who’s also been requested by the Cardinals and Texans.

Denver and New Orleans reportedly are on the same page about the trade compensation it would take to acquire Payton, and it’s logical to think the Cardinals have also reached a similar understanding with New Orleans.

The Saints are reportedly seeking “a first-round draft pick and more” for their former head coach.

Payton, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their QBs coach back in 1997. He later joined the Giants for three seasons before the Cowboys hired him as their assistant HC/QBs coach for the 2003 season.

The Saints brought Payton in as their head coach for the 2006 season and he later agreed to an extension that would have kept him in New Orleans through the 2024 season back in 2019. However, he elected to retire after the 2021 season and join FOX as an analyst.

For his career, Payton has led the Saints to a record of 152-89 (63.1 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in 2009.

