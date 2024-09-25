Broncos LB Alex Singleton Out For Season

Broncos HC Sean Payton announced Wednesday that veteran LB Alex Singleton is out for the season with a torn ACL.

The Broncos will place Singleton on injured reserve in the coming days.

Singleton, 30, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Montana State back in 2015. He had brief stints with the Seahawks, Patriots and Vikings before joining the Calgary Stampeders for the 2016 season.

The Eagles signed Singleton to a futures contract back in 2019 and spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons on and off of their active roster. Philadelphia declined to tender Singleton a qualifying offer at the end of 2021 and he wound up signing a one-year deal with the Broncos.

From there, the Broncos signed him to a three-year, $18 million deal in 2023.

In 2024, Singleton appeared in three games for the Broncos and recorded 31 tackles, an interception and a pass deflection.