Broncos Made One Last Run At DeMeco Ryans Before Pivoting Back To Sean Payton

Adam Schefter denies the report from NFL Network that the Broncos made another run at hiring DeMeco Ryans before pivoting back to Sean Payton.

Timing of today’s two hires was completely coincidental. Broncos were zeroed in on Sean Payton, and didn’t make any contact this week with DeMeco Ryans or his agent. Denver was focused on Payton, and Houston on Ryans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2023

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Broncos made another attempt to hire 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as their head coach on Tuesday.

However, Rapoport says that Ryans recommitted to the Texans. This is when the Broncos moved to finalize a trade for former Saints HC Sean Payton.

Here’s the succession of events regarding the Broncos’ search from the last few days, per Rapoport:

The #Broncos last few weeks:

— Zeroed in on DeMeco Ryans.

— Secretly tried to lure Jim Harbaugh from Michigan.

— Negotiated a Sean Payton deal.

— Tried to hire Ryans again.

— Finalized the hire of Payton as their new coach. https://t.co/tlMLnjdM9u — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2023

It’s interesting that the Broncos’ preferred multiple options to committing to a deal for Payton. Beyond that, the Broncos will need to pay Payton a large salary as part of this deal.

The Broncos are trading a 2023 first-round pick (SF) and a 2024 second-round pick to the Saints for Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third-round pick.

Ryans was clearly a top candidate this cycle and opted to go back to Houston and coach the team he previously played for, despite the overtures from Denver.