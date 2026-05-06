Broncos Also Hosting DB Brandon Hill For Tryout

The Denver Broncos are hosting former Texans DB Brandon Hill for a tryout during their rookie minicamp, according to Mike Klis.

Hill, 25, was a seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh by the Texans in the 2023 draft.

He was waived and brought back to the practice squad, later signing a futures deal with Houston in January of 2024. He missed the season on injured reserve and was then waived last March. He returned for a stint on the practice squad late in the year and also made a cameo with the Raiders.

In 2023, Hill appeared in two games for the Texans but did not record any statistics.