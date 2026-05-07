Broncos Signing Fifth-Round TE Justin Joly

Mike Klis of 9News reports the Broncos are signing fifth-round TE Justin Joly to a rookie contract.
Klis adds the Broncos are also signing seventh-round S Miles Scott.
Here’s an updated look at Denver’s draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|3
|66
|Tyler Onyedim
|DT
|4
|108
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|4
|111
|Kage Casey
|T
|5
|152
|Justin Joly
|TE
|Signed
|7
|246
|Miles Scott
|S
|Signed
|7
|256
|Dallen Bentley
|TE
|Signed
|7
|257
|Red Murdock
|LB
|Signed
Joly, 21, was a two-star recruit and the 358th-ranked receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Brewster, New York. He committed to UConn and remained there two years before transferring to NC State for his last two years, where he earned First Team All-ACC honors in 2025.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Joly as the fifth-best tight end in the class with a third to fourth-round grade.
In his collegiate career, Joly appeared in 49 games over four years at UConn and NC State. He caught 166 passes for 1,978 yards and 15 touchdowns.
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