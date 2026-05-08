Broncos Sign GM George Paton To Five-Year Extension

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Broncos are signing GM George Paton to a five-year extension.

Mike Klis of 9News adds Paton was heading into the final year of his previous contract.

Paton, 56, got his start in the NFL as a scout with the Bears in the late 1990s before moving up to assistant director of pro personnel in 2000. Paton worked with the Dolphins for six years as their director of pro personnel before joining the Vikings in 2007.

The Broncos hired Paton as their GM in 2021.

In five years under Paton, the Broncos have a record of 44-41 with two playoff appearances and a postseason record of 1-2.