Broncos Make Five Roster Moves

Per Mike Klis, the Broncos announced five roster moves on Sunday ahead of Tuesday’s roster cutdown.

The following is the list of players being waived by the team:

The Broncos also released veteran OT Isaiah Prince.

Hinton, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest back in 2020, later signing a three-year rookie contract with the Broncos.

He then gained recognition after he appeared for the Broncos as their emergency quarterback in 2020.

In 2022, Hinton played in 12 games for the Broncos at wide receiver and caught 24 passes for 311 yards (13.0 YPC) and no touchdowns. He also added one carry for 13 yards rushing.