Broncos Make Four Roster Moves

The Denver Broncos officially signed DT Jordan Jackson to a futures contract and released WR Kaden Davis, LB Olakunle Fatukasi, and OT George Moore from their practice squad.

Denver has now signed 10 players to futures deals. The full list includes:

WR Victor Bolden G Parker Ferguson CB Faion Hicks CB Delonte Hood DB Devon Key RB Tyreik McAllister OLB Wyatt Ray OL Hunter Thedford LB Ray Wilborn DT Jordan Jackson

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Jackson, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Saints in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Air Force. He was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with their practice squad.

During his four-year college career, Jackson recorded 130 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, five pass defenses, and one forced fumble.