Broncos Make Two Defensive Roster Moves

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos signed ILB Garret Wallow to a contract on Friday.

Denver cut CB Mario Goodrich in a corresponding move, per Klis.

Wallow, 26, was a three-year starter at TCU and a first-team All-Big 12 in 2019 and 2020. The Texans drafted him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wallow was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,775,882 million with a $295,882 signing bonus when the Texans waived him coming out of the preseason. He was re-signed to the practice squad and has bounced back and forth between the active roster.

The Titans signed Wallow from the Texans’ practice squad and he went on to finish the 2023 season in Tennessee. He was placed on injured reserve in August of last year.

In 2023, Wallow appeared in two games for the Texans but did not record any statistics. He then appeared in three more games for the Titans and recorded six tackles.