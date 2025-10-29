Broncos Not Placing CB Patrick Surtain II On IR

Ian Rapoport reports that the Broncos do not plan on placing star CB Patrick Surtain II on injured reserve.

Rapoport adds that it is possible he could miss just three games due to a pectoral strain, and would return in Week 13 to play the Commanders after Denver’s bye week.

This is good news for the Broncos, as Surtain will avoid surgery, and the injury will not end his regular season.

Surtain II, 25, is the son of long-time NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain. He was a unanimous first-team All-American as a junior at Alabama and declared early for the draft. The Broncos drafted Surtain with the No. 9 overall pick in 2021.

Surtain II was entering the final year of a four-year, $20,962,629 contract with the Broncos that included a $12,605,549 signing bonus. The Broncos picked up their fifth-year option on Surtain for the 2024 season.

From there, he signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Broncos.

In 2025, Surtain II has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 27 total tackles and nine pass deflections.

We will have more on Surtain as it becomes available.