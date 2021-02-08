Broncos Officially Claim LB Natrez Patrick Off Waivers From Rams

The Denver Broncos claimed LB Natrez Patrick off of waivers from the Rams on Monday.

The move was reported last month, but it took until now for the transactions to be official.

Patrick, 23, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 out of Georgia. He made Los Angeles’ active roster last season but was among their final roster cuts coming out of this year’s training camp.

Patrick signed to the Rams’ practice squad shortly after. He was once again waived on Thursday.

In 2020, Patrick appeared in 13 games and recorded two total tackles and no sacks for the Rams.