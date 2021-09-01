Broncos Officially Sign 14 Practice Squad Players

The Broncos announced they have officially signed 14 players to the practice squad.

That leaves two more spots for Denver to fill in the coming days.

We've signed 14 players to our practice squad. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 1, 2021

The full list includes:

WR Tyrie Cleveland WR Seth Williams WR Kendall Hinton OT Drew Himmelman OT Quinn Bailey TE Shaun Beyer OL Austin Schlottmann QB Brett Rypien RB Damarea Crockett DL Marquiss Spencer CB Nate Hairston LB Barrington Wade LB Curtis Robinson CB Mac McCain III

Hinton, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest back in April. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Broncos. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the practice squad.

Hinton was a three-year starter at Wake Forest at quarterback before converting to wide receiver. He had to start a game at quarterback for the Broncos due to a COVID-19 emergency in 2020.

In 2020, Hinton appeared in one game and completed one out of nine pass attempts for 13 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed twice for seven yards.