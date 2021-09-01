Broncos Officially Sign 14 Practice Squad Players

The Broncos announced they have officially signed 14 players to the practice squad.
That leaves two more spots for Denver to fill in the coming days.
The full list includes:
- WR Tyrie Cleveland
- WR Seth Williams
- WR Kendall Hinton
- OT Drew Himmelman
- OT Quinn Bailey
- TE Shaun Beyer
- OL Austin Schlottmann
- QB Brett Rypien
- RB Damarea Crockett
- DL Marquiss Spencer
- CB Nate Hairston
- LB Barrington Wade
- LB Curtis Robinson
- CB Mac McCain III
Hinton, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest back in April. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Broncos. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the practice squad.
Hinton was a three-year starter at Wake Forest at quarterback before converting to wide receiver. He had to start a game at quarterback for the Broncos due to a COVID-19 emergency in 2020.
In 2020, Hinton appeared in one game and completed one out of nine pass attempts for 13 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed twice for seven yards.
