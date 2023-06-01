Broncos Officially Sign TE Tommy Hudson, Waive RB Jacques Patrick

The Denver Broncos announced they have officially signed TE Tommy Hudson to the roster.

In a corresponding move, the team waived RB Jacques Patrick to create space on the 90-man roster.

Hudson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans but was added to their practice squad coming out of training camp.

Tennessee brought Hudson back on a futures contract last year before once again cutting him loose coming out of the preseason.

He’s been on and off the team’s practice squad and active roster before being ultimately waived back in October.

In 2021, Hudson appeared in five games for the Titans and caught three passes for 31 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

Patrick, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Florida State back in 2019. He didn’t catch on with an NFL team, but was drafted by the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL for their 2020 season.

Patrick signed a three-year deal with the Bengals. He was on and off of their roster before having brief stints with the 49ers, Panthers and Ravens.

Patrick returned to the Bengals last year, but was among the team’s roster cuts coming out of the preseason. He had a stint in the XFL for the 2023 spring season before landing with the Broncos in May.

In 2021, Patrick appeared in two games for the 49ers and rushed for 12 yards on two carries.