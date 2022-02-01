Broncos OL Coach Mike Munchak Unlikely To Return

Mike Klis of 9 News is reporting that Broncos OL coach Mike Munchak is unlikely to be back in Denver for the 2022 season.

Klis says that Munchak has opportunities elsewhere and while there’s a “slight chance” of him returning to the Broncos, new HC Nathaniel Hackett is currently looking at other options to fill the job that have more experience in his system.

Munchak, 61, played 12 years in the NFL for the Houston Oilers. He was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, four-time first-team All-Pro, and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2011.

Munchak began his NFL coaching career in 1994 with the Oilers as their offensive assistant/quality control coach and eventually worked his way up to being the Titans head coach in 2011. After Tennessee fired him following his third season, Munchak agreed to become the Steelers’ offensive line coach in 2014.

From there, Munchak joined the Broncos as their offensive line coach in 2019.