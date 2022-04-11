Broncos OLB Malik Reed Signs RFA Tender

The Denver Broncos announced OLB Malik Reed has signed his restricted free agent tender.

Reed was given the original round tender, which will be $2.4 million in 2022.

Reed, 25, wound up signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract.

Reed was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Reed appeared in 14 games for the Broncos and recorded 43 total tackles, three tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 87 edge defender out of 107 qualifying players.