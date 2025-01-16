Broncos Owner Says Goal Is To Win AFC West In 2025

Broncos owner Greg Penner, speaking at his end-of-season press conference, made it clear that expectations in Denver are high for next season coming off of this year’s playoff berth.

“Our absolute goal next year is to win our division,” Penner said via Aric DiLalla of the team website.

Denver blew away the meager preseason expectations most around the league had for the Broncos coming off an offseason which was a clear reset. The team cut QB Russell Wilson and took on more than $80 million in dead money, setting a new NFL record in fact. They replaced him with first-round QB Bo Nix who was the sixth of six first-round quarterbacks last spring.

Behind steady play from Nix, a great effort designing and calling the offense from HC Sean Payton and one of the league’s top defenses coordinated by DC Vance Joseph, Denver won 10 games and broke an eight-year playoff drought. But Penner made it clear the Broncos aren’t just going to rest on their laurels.

“I will say that while we are incredibly pleased with the progress and number of accomplishments this year, we don’t at all feel like we are satisfied with where we are,” Penner added at another point. “We know that this offseason will be a critical one for us to build for the future. Our main message to [the fans] is we have our sights set really high, and we are going to be doing everything we can to continue to build a great team and compete for championships.”

Denver has a tall task ahead of it because not only does it have to get past the league’s reigning dynasty, the Kansas City Chiefs, to accomplish its goal of winning the AFC West, but the rest of the conference is loaded with obstacles as well.

“You’re going to play teams like the Bills, like the Ravens, like the Chiefs [in the playoffs],” Broncos GM George Paton said. “And so, how do we get there? And really, that’s our goal this whole offseason is [to] try to find that secret sauce. We need to have another really good offseason, another really good plan. I know we will.”