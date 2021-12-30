Broncos Place Four Players On COVID-19 List

The Denver Broncos announced that they have placed four players on the COVID-19 list, including RT Bobby Massie, CB Bryce Callahan, DE Stephen Weatherly, and CB Mike Ford.

Massie, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with the Cardinals before agreeing to a three-year, $18 million contract with the Bears in 2016.

Massie was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when he agreed to a four-year extension worth over $32 million. He was set to make a base salary of $7.9 million in 2021 and 2022 when the Bears declined an option in his contract, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Broncos later signed Massie to a one-year, $4 million contract this past March.

In 2021, Massie has appeared in 13 games for the Broncos, making 13 starts for them at right tackle.