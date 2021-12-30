Broncos Place Four Players On COVID-19 List

The Denver Broncos announced that they have placed four players on the COVID-19 list, including RT Bobby Massie, CB Bryce Callahan, DE Stephen Weatherly, and CB Mike Ford.
Massie, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract with the Cardinals before agreeing to a three-year, $18 million contract with the Bears in 2016.
Massie was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when he agreed to a four-year extension worth over $32 million. He was set to make a base salary of $7.9 million in 2021 and 2022 when the Bears declined an option in his contract, making him an unrestricted free agent.
The Broncos later signed Massie to a one-year, $4 million contract this past March.
In 2021, Massie has appeared in 13 games for the Broncos, making 13 starts for them at right tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!