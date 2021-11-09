Broncos Place OL Graham Glasgow On IR, Waive CB Duke Dawson

The Denver Broncos officially placed OL Graham Glasgow on injured reserve Tuesday and waived CB Duke Dawson Jr.

The Broncos also signed OL Austin Schlottmann to their active roster.

Glasgow, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.038 million contract before agreeing to a four-year, $44 million deal with the Broncos in 2020 that includes $26 million guaranteed.

Glasgow is set to make base salaries of $8.4 million and $9.4 million over the final two years of his deal.

In 2020, Glasgow appeared in seven games for the Broncos, making seven starts for them at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 41 guard out of 76 qualifying players.