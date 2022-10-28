Broncos Place S Caden Sterns On Injured Reserve

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos are placing S Caden Sterns on the injured reserve on Friday. 

Caden Sterns

Sterns, 22, was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3,810,588 rookie contract that included a $330,588 signing bonus. 

In 2022, Sterns has appeared in five games and recorded 25 tackles, two interceptions, and four pass defenses. 

