Broncos Place TE Greg Dulcich On IR, Call Up RB Dwayne Washington

The Denver Broncos announced Saturday that they’ve placed TE Greg Dulcich on injured reserve and elevated RB Dwayne Washington to their active roster.

The expectation was that Dulcich would miss over a month with a hamstring injury so this isn’t a big surprise.

Dulcich, 23, was selected by the Broncos with the No.80 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $5,241,839 rookie contract that includes a $992,246 signing bonus.

In 2022, Dulcich appeared in 10 games and recorded 33 receptions for 411 yards (12.5 YPC) and two touchdowns.