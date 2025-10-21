Broncos Placed LB Dre Greenlaw On Reserve/Suspended List, Released OL Karsen Barnhart

Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw has been suspended one game by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct, and per the wire, the team is now placing him on the reserve/suspended list.

It has been mentioned that Greenlaw “verbally threatened” NFL referee Brad Allen after the team’s game-winning field goal.

He plans to appeal the suspension.

In other news, Denver released OL Karsen Barnhart on Wednesday.

Greenlaw, 27, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022.

Greenlaw was testing the market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with the Broncos this offseason.

In 2025, Greenlaw has appeared in one game for the Broncos and recorded six total tackles.

We will have more on Greenlaw as it becomes available.