Broncos Placing CB Bryce Callahan On IR

The Denver Broncos have placed CB Bryce Callahan on injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury, according to Mike Klis.

Klis says this isn’t a season-ending issue for Callahan , but something that will lead to him missing time.

Callahan, 30, wound up signing on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Rice back in 2015. He was waived a few weeks into his rookie season and later signed him to the team’s practice squad before later being called up.

The Bears re-signed him on a one-year deal restricted deal in 2018 before allowing him to leave for Denver in free agency the following year.

In 2021, Callahan has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 21 tackles, one sack, no interceptions and four pass deflections.