Broncos Placing G Ben Powers On IR With Biceps Injury

Broncos G Ben Powers is being placed on injured reserve with a biceps injury, according to Mike Klis.

Klis adds that the team hopes to have him back in December and they expect approximately a two month absence from him.

He’s been a stalwart on the offensive line and has started every game he’s been available for since signing with the team back in 2023.

Powers, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He finished out a four-year, $3,217,532 contract that included a $697,532 signing bonus, $697,532 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $804,383.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he signed a four-year, $52 million deal with the Broncos back in 2023.

In 2023, Powers appeared in and started 17 games for the Broncos at guard.