Broncos Placing LT Garett Bolles On COVID-19 List

Broncos HC Vic Fangio announced the team is placing LT Garett Bolles on the COVID-19 list, per Mike Klis.

Bolles will have an opportunity to test out of the protocol before Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Bolles, 29, is a former first-round pick by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11,031,904 rookie contract and was making a base salary of $1,969,351 in 2020 when he signed a four-year, $68 million extension.

Bolles will make base salaries of $17 million and $13.75 million in 2022 and 2023.

In 2021, Bolles has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and made eight starts at left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 31 tackle out of 80 qualifying players.