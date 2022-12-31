Broncos Announce Five Moves, Place OLB Randy Gregory On IR

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos are placing OLB Randy Gregory on injured reserve once again, ending his 2022 season after his one-game suspension was recently overturned.

We've promoted CB Lamar Jackson & OLB Jonathan Kongbo to the active roster. We also placed OLB Randy Gregory on injured reserve. 📰 » https://t.co/jhhcV5CQNK pic.twitter.com/F384QJX7l5 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 31, 2022

The team is also promoting CB Lamar Jackson and OLB Jonathan Kongbo to the active roster, as well as elevating OLB Wyatt Ray and LB Ray Wilborn.

Gregory, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season that included a $200,000 signing bonus. He nearly re-signed with the team for 2022 but the deal fell through and he signed with Denver instead.

In 2022, Gregory appeared in six games for the Broncos, recording 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.