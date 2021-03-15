Broncos Placing Original-Round Tender On RFA RB Phillip Lindsay

Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos are placing an original-round tender on RFA RB Phillip Lindsay.

The original-round tender will cost them $2.183 million for the 2021 season and give them the opportunity to match any offer he receives from another team.

Lindsay, 26, wound up signing on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Lindsay is a restricted free agent in 2021, and was placed on injured reserve in December due to knee and hip injuries.

In 2020, Lindsay appeared in 11 games for the Broncos and rushed for 506 yards on 118 attempts (4.3 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 28 yards receiving and one touchdown.