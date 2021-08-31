Broncos Placing RB Mike Boone On Injured Reserve

According to Ryan O’Halloran, the Broncos are placing RB Mike Boone on the injured reserve to start the season.

Boone sustained a quad injury earlier this month and was expected to have a 4-6 week recovery timetable. He’s a candidate to return from injured reserve after missing three games

Boone, 25, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in 2018. He finished the final year of his three-year, $1.717 million contract but Minnesota declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason.

Back in March, the Broncos signed Boone to a two-year contract that includes $2.6 million guaranteed and a $1.6 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Boone appeared in all 16 games and recorded 11 rushing attempts for 59 yards (5.4 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with two receptions for 10 yards.