Broncos Placing WR KJ Hamler On Injured Reserve

Ian Rapoport reports that the Broncos are placing WR KJ Hamler on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, marking a league-high 15 players on IR for Denver.

Hamler, 23, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors before being selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $7,137,128 rookie contract that includes a $2,750,638 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hamler appeared in six games for the Broncos, recording seven catches for 165 yards.