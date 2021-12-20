Broncos Planning To Start QB Drew Lock In Week 16

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that the Broncos are planning for Drew Lock to start at quarterback in Week 16 against the Raiders this Sunday. Mortensen says there’s “limited wiggle room.”

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater was released from the hospital on Monday after suffering a scary concussion yesterday. Mortensen says Bridgewater is telling teammates, coaches and friends that he’s “ok” but he’s still in protocol.

Earlier in the day, Broncos HC Vic Fangio announced that Bridgewater was highly unlikely to play this week, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Lock, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract including a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

In 2021, Lock has appeared in three games for the Broncos and completed 55 percent of his passes for 227 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.